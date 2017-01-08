MINGORA: The police on Saturday recovered the infant who had gone missing from the gynae ward of the Saidu Sharif Hospital in Swat a day earlier, and arrested the alleged kidnapper. A police official said that the kidnapped baby boy was recovered on the pointation of the mid-wife of the gynae ward. He said the mid-wife, Shah Paristan, during the course of investigation revealed that she had sold the baby to one Shakila Naz for Rs3,000. He said the police conducted a raid in the Rahimabad area in Mingora city and recovered the missing infant and arrested the accused woman. The wife of one Ahmad Khan, resident of Manglawar, had given birth to a baby boy child in the hospital and the newborn had gone missing from the gynae ward.

