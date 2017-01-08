LAHORE: Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif chaired a meeting to review different steps on provision of health facilities to the people. According to a handout, the chief minister gave approval to purchase 14 mobile health units. He said that six mobile health units were already playing an important role in providing quality health services to the people living in the remote areas of south Punjab. Now, 14 additional mobile health units will provide medical facilities to the people of south Punjab. Shahbaz Sharif said the Punjab government was implementing a comprehensive programme for improving health facilities in south Punjab. He said that 20 mobile units were also being purchased for diagnostic services in the remote areas. The chief minister directed that the procurement cell in the health department be run under institutional mechanism.

