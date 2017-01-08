WASHINGTON: At 80, John McCain has begun his sixth term in the US Senate by proving to be a thorn in Donald Trump´s side even before the president-elect takes the oath of office.

The maverick lawmaker is a longtime national security hawk, and he has positioned himself as less an adversary of Trump than an enemy of President Vladimir Putin.

But that posture has put him at odds with the incoming administration and Trump´s coziness with the Kremlin, as McCain blasts Putin as "a thug and a murderer" and calls for stricter sanctions on Moscow.

Trump, who takes power on January 20, has repeatedly cast doubt on Russia´s role in cyber attacks against the United States which intelligence chiefs say was conducted in order to help Trump win the election.

McCain by contrast minces no words, calling Russia´s alleged hacking "an act of war".

During the bitter 2016 presidential race, McCain was criticized by some Republican voters for refusing to formally support the Republican nominee.

In Washington he offers a national security reality check to Trump, who is often accused of being in denial about Russia.

