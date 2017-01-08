HK rebel lawmakers met with protests in Taiwan

TAIPEI: Pro-China protesters waving placards reading "Independence will get you nowhere" greeted Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong and three rebel lawmakers as they arrived in Taipei on Saturday.

Wong, along with Hong Kong legislators Nathan Law, Eddie Chu, and Edward Yiu, is attending a political forum hosted by Taiwan´s New Power Party (NPP), which is advocating for recognition of Taiwan as a nation.

The two-day event aimed at linking democracy movements in Hong Kong and Taiwan has provoked a hostile reception from pro-unification groups on the island over what they see as a joint independence movement.

Television footage showed a scuffle when one of the more than 200 protesters at the Taipei airport broke through the police line and attempted to throw a punch at the Hong Kong activists. Around 50 pro-China protesters also gathered at Hong Kong´s airport for Wong´s departure.

Wong led massive pro-democracy rallies in Hong Kong in 2014 bringing tens of thousands onto the streets calling for reform amid concern that Beijing is tightening its grip on the semi-autonomous city.

The city´s government recently launched a legal bid to unseat a number of pro-democracy lawmakers including Law, the youngest ever legislator in Hong Kong.

Beijing has also been ratcheting up pressure on democratically-elected Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and her Beijing-sceptic Democratic Progressive Party, which has refused to acknowledge the concept there is only "one China."

The two sides split in 1949 after a civil war and Taiwan has been a self-governed island since. However, Beijing still sees it part of its territory to be brought back into its fold. China´s Taiwan Affairs Office last month denounced this weekend´s forum as a collusion between independence advocates that is doomed to fail.

The NPP emerged from a 2014 student occupation of Taiwan´s parliament protesting a trade deal with China that known as the Sunflower movement.

Its most well-known politician is death-metal rocker Freddy Lim, who unseated a veteran lawmaker to win a seat in January´s election.

"Rather than attempting to suppress democracy in Taiwan and Hong Kong, we hope the Beijing government can spend the time to consider democratisation of its domestic society," said NPP´s Huang Kuo-chang at the forum.

A new generation of pro-democracy politicians thumbed its nose at China’s authoritarian leaders, with a succession of lawmakers openly defying Beijing during an action-packed swearing-in ceremony for Hong Kong’s parliament.

Beijing appeared to have successfully stared down a challenge from pro-democracy activists in 2014 when it refused to cede any political ground in spite of a 79-day street occupation hailed the umbrella movement.

Those mass demonstrations were initially dismissed as a debacle, given their failure to extract any concrete concessions.

But two years later several of the protests’ key leaders have regrouped and – in a sign of growing frustration with Chinese rule – were voted into the legislative council last month in a historic election.

Experts now anticipate political fireworks as moderate voices from Hong Kong’s traditional pro-democracy camp are replaced by a less compromising and more outspoken generation of activists who feel no allegiance to China.

Many in this new group believe the “one country, two systems” framework – under which Hong Kong is ruled with greater freedoms than the mainland – is on the verge of collapse as a result of Beijing’s growing meddling. Some advocate full independence from China, a suggestion which has enraged Beijing.

0



0







HK rebel lawmakers met with protests in Taiwan was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 08, 2017 and was last updated on January 08, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177612-HK-rebel-lawmakers-met-with-protests-in-Taiwan/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "HK rebel lawmakers met with protests in Taiwan" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177612-HK-rebel-lawmakers-met-with-protests-in-Taiwan.