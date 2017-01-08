ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and British Prime Minister Theresa May on Saturday agreed that key talks on Cyprus next week in Geneva were a "real opportunity" for a fair and lasting solution to the division of the island.

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and President Nicos Anastasiades of the internationally-recognised Greek Cypriot Republic of Cyprus are due to meet in the Swiss city for talks from Monday in a bid to give new momentum to the process.

From Thursday, they are expected to be joined by the three guarantor powers of Cyprus -- former colonial power Britain, Greece and Turkey -- amid expectations of a major breakthrough in the UN-backed talks.

May and Erdogan discussed the upcoming talks in a telephone conversation, where the British premier also expressed her condolences for the latest terror attacks in Turkey.

"They expressed the wish the upcoming talks in Geneva will be the occasion for a lasting and fair solution to the Cyprus problem," Turkish presidential sources said.

A Downing Street spokesman added they agreed on the importance of reaching a successful resolution in Geneva.

They saw the talks as a "real opportunity to secure a better future for Cyprus and to guarantee stability in the wider region," the spokesman added.

Sticking points in the talks are set to be the presence of Turkish troops on the island, property issues and how much of the island is controlled by the two entities in a bizonal federation.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded the island in response to an Athens-inspired coup seeking union with Greece.

