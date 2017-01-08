BRISBANE: Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov upset top seed and defending champion Milos Raonic of Canada at the Brisbane International on Saturday to set up a title clash against Japan’s Kei Nishikori.

Seventh seed Dimitrov saved a set point in the opener on his way to a 7-6(7) 6-2 win over world number three Raonic in 88 minutes in the second semi-final at the Pat Rafter Arena.

World number five Nishikori had an almost identical win against Swiss US Open champion Stan Wawrinka, who went down 7-6(3) 6-3 in the first semi-final of the warm-up event for this month’s Australian Open.

There was little to separate Dimitrov and 2016 Wimbledon finalist Raonic in the first set, both players making the most of their big serves and not offering a single break-point opportunity.

Dimitrov managed to nose ahead by edging the first set tiebreak 9-7 before racing away in the second with two breaks of serve to seal the match.

Dimitrov has never won against his opponent in Sunday’s final with Nishikori enjoying a 3-0 head-to-head record.

“Nishikori is one of the trickiest players out there,” Dimitrov said. “He has a tremendous fighting spirit and has improved his game quite a bit.”

0



0







Dimitrov stuns Raonic to set up Nishikori final was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 08, 2017 and was last updated on January 08, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177597-Dimitrov-stuns-Raonic-to-set-up-Nishikori-final/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Dimitrov stuns Raonic to set up Nishikori final" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177597-Dimitrov-stuns-Raonic-to-set-up-Nishikori-final.