‘British GP could be dropped for a year’

LONDON: The British Grand Prix may have to be dropped from the calendar for a year if the owners of Silverstone bring down the curtain on their hosting of the race in 2019, Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone said on Friday.

Ecclestone’s reaction came after the president of the British Racing Drivers’ Club (BRDC) warned the organisation’s members about the viability of the race.

Ecclestone, 86, said he didn’t envisage the British Grand Prix disappearing for good but there might be a one year hiatus.

“We don’t want to lose F1 in Britain. Maybe there will have to be a year without it, but normally we are going to be alright,” Ecclestone told ITV News.

“We are not worried about losing Formula One from England, I am worried about losing Formula One at Silverstone, that is all.”

Ecclestone, who failed in an attempt to move the race to Donington in 2009, would not be drawn on the two venues he claims have indicated an interest in stepping in to host the race. “I’m not going to say where it is,” he replied when pressed whether it was Brands Hatch or London.

Ecclestone, who has been chief executive of Formula One for almost 40 years, criticised the British Government for not helping towards the costs of the event.

“It’s good for England, good for business, good for everybody. Not a case for F1 companies. “We could go anywhere,” said Ecclestone.

