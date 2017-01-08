SYDNEY: Australia opening batsman Aaron Finch admitted that he had only himself to blame after being dropped from the One-day International (ODI) squad for the five-match series against Pakistan.

“I was disappointed but I can’t really kick cans. I haven’t made may runs in the last couple of series. When you have guys performing well [in the BBL] and the Matador Cup — of course I’m disappointed but I have no one to blame but myself,” Finch said.“They just said make some more runs,” he added.

