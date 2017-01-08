Print Story
Hafeez recalled for ODI series
January 08, 2017
KARACHI: The national selection committee headed by Inzamam-ul-Haq on Saturday received a request from ODI captain Azhar Ali and coach Mickey Arthur to send all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez for the One-day International series against Australia.
Hafeez will now join the team in the coming days. The former Pakistan captain last played an ODI in August last year against England. The first One-day International of the series will be played in Brisbane on Friday.