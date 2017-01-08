An invisible people

The Rohingya question is getting more and more severe. In what is one of the world’s most ignored conflicts, it has been reported that at least 50,000 Rohingya have fled Myanmar to Bangladesh since October. The Bangladesh government continues to attempt to stop the influx of Rohingya refugees, and has registered its concerns over the continued influx of Rohingya refugees. The plight of the Rohingya also doesn’t seem to move the world; the image of a 16-month old child who drowned in the Naf River failed to gain the media traction that the image of Aylan Kurdi who suffered a similar fate on the Mediterranean. Myanmar continues to insist that they are Bengali migrants but no country appears ready to give them refuge. Many of those who have fled have spoken of rape, torture and murder at the hands of Myanmar’s security forces. The recent military operation launched by the Myanmar government in the Rakhine province has the backing of Nobel Peace Laureate Aung San Suu Kyi. Nobel laureates, including Desmond Tutu and Shirin Ebadi, have written to the UN criticising Suu Kyi for the lack of efforts to protect the Rohingya and give them citizenship rights.

The reality is that we do not need the Nobel laureates to remind us of the real fears that an ethnic genocide might be going on in Myanmar. For its part, a Myanmar government commission on the conflict set up published its interim findings this week, claiming, to no surprise, that there was no genocide going on against the Rohingya. This claim has been duly slammed by Human Rights Watch. The conflict in Myanmar seems to be a low priority for the world community with neither of the three big powers – the US, Russia and China – leading efforts to stop the targeting of the Rohingya community. It seems the country is being given credit for its recent democratic transition but that amounts to nothing in the face of such glaring human rights violations. Aung San Suu Kyi has proven herself to be complicit in the anti-Rohingya sentiment and there is a need to talk about sanctions or a humanitarian intervention. The current round of bloodshed in Myanmar is the most deadly since 2012. It is time for the international community to end its lethargy on the plight of the Rohingya as the Myanmar government is continuing a military onslaught on the Rohingya people right now. Tomorrow will be too late for action.

0



0







An invisible people was posted in Editorial of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 08, 2017 and was last updated on January 08, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177580-An-invisible-people/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "An invisible people" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177580-An-invisible-people.