Australian test

There are some constants in the changing world of international cricket. That Pakistan cannot win a Test series in Australia seems to be one of them. In fact since 1999, Pakistan have failed to win a single Test let alone a full series in Australia. Despite such a dismal background, Australia’s 3-0 whitewash of Pakistan on Saturday was a bit of a surprise. The tourists landed in Australia last month as a team that had ascended to No 1 in the Test rankings a few months back in August. They came across as a side that had the ability to surprise, something that Misbah-ul-Haq and his men aptly displayed during a memorable tour of England last summer. In contrast, the hosts came across as a seemingly fragile side that had little in common with the great Australian teams of the past. That is why it was hardly surprising when many critics thought it was the best chance for Pakistan to end their Australian nightmare. But that didn’t happen. Short on self-belief, Pakistan fell in all three Tests in Brisbane, Melbourne and finally in Sydney. Rain or shine, nothing worked for Pakistan, who were severely let down by their bowlers.

The Sydney loss was Pakistan’s sixth consecutive Test defeat, a stunning slide for a team that was celebrating its rise to the top of the world rankings just a few months ago. It is going to be a tough task for Pakistan to recover from the back-to-back series defeats against New Zealand and Australia considering the fact that they might have to say goodbye to their 42-year-old captain Misbah-ul-Haq. Among the biggest failures of the twin tours, Misbah failed to inspire Pakistan in the antipodes because of a lean patch with the bat. Younis Khan, the other battle-hardened cog in the batting line-up, did manage to reverse his own slump with an unbeaten 175 in Sydney but questions are also being asked whether, at 39, he is an asset or burden for the Pakistan team. It is time for Pakistan to look for the right answers and start preparing for life after Misbah and Younis. Following a spate of losses, they will also have to examine what head coach Mickey Arthur has brought to the table. Under the South African’s watch, Pakistan’s stocks pummelled in New Zealand and Australia. Pakistan also need to decide on whether Azhar Ali or Sarfraz Ahmed succeeds Misbah as their Test captain. The defeat makes it clear that Pakistan cricket’s think tank needs to return to the drawing board – the sooner, the better.

0



0







Australian test was posted in Editorial of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 08, 2017 and was last updated on January 08, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177579-Australian-test/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Australian test" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177579-Australian-test.