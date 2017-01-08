The fee structure of the country’s private schools left me in a state of shock. Almost every school is charging a six-figure admission fee. In addition to that, withholding tax is imposed on fee above Rs100,000 paid in a year. The tax amount ranges from Rs20,000 to 50,000/year.

The schools under discussion are among the most popular, top-tier ‘brands’ of education. They have numerous branches in almost every city across the country, and are the kind of places parents usually struggle to get their children enrolled into. The government has attempted to prevent private schools from increasing school fees, but to no avail. If schools’ administration continues raising their fees, parents might not be able to get their children in prestigious schools and would have to settle for the second best.

Hassaan Aziz Qazi

Wah Cantt

0



0







High fees was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 08, 2017 and was last updated on January 08, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177576-High-fees/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "High fees" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177576-High-fees.