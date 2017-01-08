According to a survey report, nearly 39 percent of Pakistanis live under multidimensional poverty. Despite being a nuclear state and having several natural resources, why is Pakistan unable to get rid of poverty? Why are every four out of 10 Pakistanis falling into the category of poverty? Why can they not have the basic necessities of life even in 2017? It has now become necessary for the government to jot down the factors that are leading to poverty and come up with a strategy to tackle them.

Due to unequal distribution of wealth, rich people are becoming richer and the poor are becoming even poorer. It seems as if the poor do not have a right to live. Children die as an outcome of society’s and the government’s ignorance. In order to combat poverty, creating job opportunities has now become essential.

Adeel Javed

Toba Tek Singh

0



0







Below the line was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 08, 2017 and was last updated on January 08, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177575-Below-the-line/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Below the line" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177575-Below-the-line.