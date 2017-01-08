You’re on my land

Builders in Lahore are selling plots without acquiring the legal rights to the land. Buyers are left in a fix when they are told that they cannot have the ownership of property since builders don’t have a right to the land sold. Such cases are widespread in the city. Buyers are left with no other option than to wait for years to get the possession/ownership of the land. People avoid bringing such matters in courts because of slow process of courts.

Under such unfortunate situation, the government is required to take action against those housing societies that waste the precious time and money of the people.

Suleman Mansha

Lahore

