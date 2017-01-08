On January 1, Naila Rind – a final year student of the University of Sindh – was found dead in her hostel room. According to media reports, she was found hanged in her hostel room. Police officials are investigating the matter and interrogating everyone who was in contact with Naila a short time before her death. According to preliminary investigations, this is the case of suicide. However the girl’s family is claiming that she was killed since there were marks of torture on her body.

In this context, a thorough investigation should be carried out on top priority to find out the real reason behind the untimely death of the university’s student.

Anand Kumar

Hyderabad

0



0







Top priority was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 08, 2017 and was last updated on January 08, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177572-Top-priority/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Top priority" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177572-Top-priority.