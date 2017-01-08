A fatal accident

On Friday (Jan 6), a train collided with a motorcycle-rickshaw in Lodhran. Seven children and the rickshaw driver died in the accident. Repetition of mistakes is increasing the number of fatal accidents. When will the minister of Pakistan Railways bring necessary reforms to improve the condition of the railways? Why was the crossing gate not closed when the train’s arrival was expected? Or why did the train not stop on the red signal? People at the helms dislike listening bad about the railways management. They save themselves with false claims.

Keeping in view the past incidents, orders of inquiry bring no constructive results. One can only pray that the unfortunate victims ‘rest in peace’.

ShahRukh Hashmi

Bahawalpur

