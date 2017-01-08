Traffic solutions

This refers to the letter, ‘Live-streaming traffic’ (Jan 2) by Noor Anjum. While the suggestion is valuable, it does not take into account the added costs of live-streaming traffic to prevent congestion on roads. Such ventures will require a great deal of funds, which could, alternatively, be spent on the provision of other facilities.

Overall, Karachi’s traffic situation can only be improved once people stop driving recklessly and follow traffic regulations.

Furqan Ali Khan

Karachi

