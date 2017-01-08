Help the victim

Violence in the country doesn’t seem to end. The recent torture case of a young maid child shows that we have become a prejudiced nation. The alleged torture on the poor girl by the wife of a serving judge -which was reportedly done on a regular basis -shows a sad picture of how those responsible for ensuring justice in the country are practicing such inhumane acts in their homes. Misuse of power is deep rooted in the country.

Although the case against the accused was abruptly dismissed when the girl’s parents forgave them of their own free will, it is good that the SC has taken a suo moto notice. But, there had been a strange turn of events when the young girl went missing. The concerned authorities should leave no stone unturned to find the missing girl. It is hoped that no more obstructions – in the form of ‘settlement’ – will be put in the way of a fair trial

Huzaifa Imran

Karachi

