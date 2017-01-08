MINGORA: The police on Saturday recovered the infant, who had gone missing from the gyne ward of the Saidu Sharif Hospital in Swat a day earlier, and arrested the alleged kidnapper.

A police official said that the kidnapped baby boy was recovered on the pointation of the mid-wife of the gyne ward.

He said that the mid-wife, Shah Paristan, during the course of investigation revealed that she had sold the baby to one Shakila Naz for Rs3000. He said that the police conducted a raid in Rahimabad area in Mingora city and recovered the missing infant and arrested the accused woman.

The wife of one Ahmad Khan, resident of Manglawar, had given birth to a baby boy child in the hospital and the newborn had gone missing from the gyne ward. Later, the police had arrested the mid-wife, who was on duty at the time, and investigated her.

