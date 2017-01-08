PESHAWAR: The residents of Chitral on Saturday asked the authorities to open Lowari Tunnel for two days a week to facilitate the travellers and meet the shortage of daily use items.

Speaking at a press conference here, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leader Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, Abdul Haq, Qazi Khalil Ahmed and Asmatullah said the opening of the tunnel for one day a week didn’t cater to the needs of Chitralis.

They said the people in Chitral were faced with food shortage and other necessary items, including medicines. They said the prices of daily use commodities had gone up due to the shortage of goods so the government should mitigate the sufferings of the local people and open the Lowari Tunnel for two days a week.

0



0







Govt asked to open Lowari Tunnel for two days a week was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 08, 2017 and was last updated on January 08, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177564-Govt-asked-to-open-Lowari-Tunnel-for-two-days-a-week/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Govt asked to open Lowari Tunnel for two days a week" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177564-Govt-asked-to-open-Lowari-Tunnel-for-two-days-a-week.