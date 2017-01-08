KALAYA: Several areas have been cut off from the rest of the tribal area as parts of

the Orakzai Agency received first major snowfall in two years.

Mamozai, Daburi, Ghiljo, Tarangi, Dargai, Mandan, Manikhel Darra, Mandati Killay and other areas received blizzard, leading to closure of all major roads and cutting off these areas from the rest of the agency.

Heavy snowfall pushed the mercury to the freezing point causing hardships for the dwellers, particularly the recently returned internally displaced persons.

The prices of firewood have also been shot up due to the high demand after the sudden drop in the temperature. People often buy firewood to make a fire to get warm and cope with the freezing cold in winter in snowfall areas.

