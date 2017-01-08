KARAK: Two persons, including a constable, were killed and another cop sustained injuries in a firing incident in Takht-e-Nusrati here on Saturday, police sources said.

One Aqal Daraz was going to Karak to attend a court hearing along with two policemen when their rivals opened fire on them near Takht-e-Nusrati bazaar.

As a result, Aqal Daraz and his two police guards Bismillah Jan and Sajid sustained injuries. They were rushed to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Takht-e-Nusrati, where Aqal Daraz and Constable Bismillah Jan succumbed to their injuries. Constable Sajid was in critical condition till filing of this report.

The police said that Aqal Daraz had an enmity. The district police officer had provided security to Aqal Daraz to attend court hearing.

