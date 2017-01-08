Print Story
Alleged killers of two men heldJanuary 08, 2017Print : Peshawar
NOWSHERA: The police on Saturday claimed to have arrested two persons accused of killing two men in Nizampur area.
Talking to reporters, Nizampur Police Station in-charge Hanif Khan said Sabeel and Sajjad had killed Bilawal and Zeeshan in Gajokhel area a few days back.
He said that a 14-year-old Maqsood told the police during investigation that he had developed friendship with Bilawal and Zeeshan, but his relatives Sabeel and Sajjad didn’t want him to befriend them.
Hanif Khan said that Sabeel and Sajjad told Maqsood to bring Bilawal and Zeeshan to a deserted place, where they were gunned down.