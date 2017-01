PESHAWAR: Seven people were wounded in a gas cylinder blast inside a house at Khattak Colony on Kohat Road on Saturday.

According to officials of the Rescue 1122, two of the wounded were discharged after emergency treatment while Aslam Noor, Usman, Danial, Malaika and Ishal are being treated for burn injuries.

