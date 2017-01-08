People are talking about

— the Pakistani boxer who is currently WBC Silver Flyweight champion, known for his swift style of boxing. Also known as ‘Falcon,’ he is the first South Asian boxer to win the title, achieved by winning all four professional matches in which he participated, creating a world record. People say despite this magnificent performance he has not been extended any support from the government indicating the low priority our rulers accord to talent and those who bring glory to the country.

— the ambulance service initiated for pregnant women by the Punjab government so that they can reach the nearest hospital in time, thus lowering the high mortality rate of mothers and babies. People say while this is a step in the right direction, the fact that our ambulances are often stuck in traffic is a bummer and these good intentions will go down the drain unless the traffic problem is solved and people learn to give way to these vehicles.

— the case of the tortured underage maid and how it has become complicated as there are two more families claiming that she is their lost daughter. People say while DNA tests can prove who her real parents are, the worrisome factor is that if she had been abducted why was she not reported missing and if she was, surely there must have been a photograph or some identifying marks mentioned in the report and if not its sheer carelessness.

— the plea bargain clause that lets persons involved in corruption get away by paying a miniscule percentage of the looted money and how it needs to be amended. People say the campaign spearheaded by the Senate to undo the controversial facility of plea bargain is a step in the right direction, as presently the clause encourages the corrupt to act unethically because they can get away with the money they accrue during their time in power.

— the shortage of water and how it is still being wasted by those who care two hoots about the impending threat of it being unavailable. People say the rains have brought some relief but the government should launch a media campaign to create awareness among the public that water is precious and should not be wasted. It is only by repeating things over and over on TV that it will sink into the minds of those who think the supply in unending.

— the horrifying accident that took the lives of school children when a rickshaw driver crossed railway lines because the gate was open or non-existent. People say the train driver and the gate keeper have been held responsible but the fact is that it is sheer carelessness on the part of the rickshaw driver who also lost his life because he acted in haste, as well as the railway authorities for not having the proper mechanisms of safety in place.

— the man who fooled everyone until he was caught by declaring himself a minister and making full use of the perks and privileges accorded to those who rule us though they should be serving the masses. People say this incident shows how the system by which the country is run is weak and easily manipulated by those who have the guts to make use of it by fraudulent means, since no one question orders when given by the persons at the top. — I.H.

