Islamabad

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would inaugurate the Koral Chowk Interchange in last week of this month that would be completed in line with the timeframe set at the start of the construction work on May 16, 2016, the sources said.

The sources said the construction work on main flyover of the interchange is currently underway and it would be completed in one week, adding "The prime minister has showed his willingness to inaugurate the project on the request of the civic authority." They said the work on loop that would connect highway with Rawalpindi faced some delay due to electric poles and old building of the Koral Police Station but now all hurdles have been removed in coordination with the concerned authorities.

The sources said the construction work is stopped during VVIP route for the dignitaries who leave for their destinations from Benazir Bhutto International Airport.

The Project Director said five interchanges have been constructed at various places on the Islamabad Expressway including Sohan, Khanna, Koral, Japan Road and G.T. Road. He said the project also included the expansion of 8.5 kilometres between Faizabad and Koral Chowk to five lanes and the construction of four lanes on the 12.5 kilometres from Koral to GT Road.

