Islamabad

Adviser to the prime minister Engineer Amir Muqam on Friday called on International Islamic University (IIU) President Dr. Ahmad Yousif Al-Draiweesh at varsity’s new and discussed matters pertaining to the expanding of the university’s distance learning programmes to the areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Amir Muqam hailed the IIU’s role in the promotion of education and said a large number of students from KP had been acquiring quality education at the university in light of Islamic teachings.

He said the government was focusing on increasing the access of the people of remote areas to education, especially higher one.

The prime minister’s adviser said educated youths were an omen of the country’s bright future.

On the occasion, the IIU president said the university would always further the cause of education and would offer cooperation to stakeholders for it.

