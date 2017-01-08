LAHORE

To bid farewell to Nisar Muhammad Khan, FBR chairman, who is going to retire in January 2017, the chief collector of Customs (Central) Samaira Nazir Siddiqui and other officers of Pakistan Customs Service (Central Region) arranged a farewell luncheon at Customs House here on Saturday.

Nasir Masroor Ahmad, member (Customs) FBR, also attended the event.

According to a press release, Chief Collector Customs (Central) Samaira Nazir paid rich tribute to Nisar Muhammad Khan, and specifically lauded his role in achieving the revenue target of above Rs 3 trillion for the first time in the history of FBR.

The FBR chairman stressed upon the young officers to work with dedication. A large number of retired and serving officers participated in the ceremony.

