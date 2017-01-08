LAHORE

The DIG Traffic, Lahore, has said that the City Traffic Police have accelerated the drive against the underage driving.

He directed all the SPs and DSPs to visit educational institutions daily and educate the students about traffic rules. He asked the people to forbid their children under the age of 18 years from driving a car or motorcycle.

appointment orders: The Shaikh Zayed Hospital administration has issued appointment orders of 200 nurses on a regular basis after following a merit-based procedure of recruitment.

According to press release issued here on Saturday, there was acute shortage of nurses due to operationalisation of different wards on second floor of the hospital. “The posting of nurses will help improve the healthcare services to the patients in the hospital,” says a spokesman for the hospital.

Lesco: Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has asked the domestic and other consumers to sell solar energy to the power utility by employing the net metering mechanism.

Speaking at a function here on Saturday, Syed Wajid Ali, chief executive, Lesco, said that after initiating installation of three-phase meters under the net metering system, Lesco would soon start issuance of single-phase meters and facilitate maximum consumers. He asked the consumers to take advantage of this initiative and adopt the net metering system to reduce electricity cost by selling surplus power to Lesco.

MRI: The Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has extended the time of availability of MRI test facility from 8PM to 12 midnight daily. The order in this regard was issued by Prof Dr Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab, principal of PGMI/LGH. According to a press release issued here on Saturday, Prof Dr Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab said, “The poor deserving patients will be able to get MRI facility free of cost.”

