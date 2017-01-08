LAHORE

PTI leader Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that the nation has got united on the issue of corruption and will eradicate this cancer at any cost.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Sarwar said PTI was ready to make any sacrifice in the movement against corruption.

"We will tell the realities of corruption in public courts. Parliament will strengthen if important decisions will be taken in parliament," he said. He said corruption was the second most dangerous threat to the country after terrorism. The country will benefit from the struggle of PTI against corruption, he said. People will have not other way except protest if corruption continued in the country, he said.

He said PTI was fighting on every forums, including the parliament, for the rights of the people. "Our struggle is constitutional and democratic," he added.

Man dies in fire

A man died and another suffered burns when a fire broke out in a residential quarter in the Rajgarh area on Saturday. He was identified as Naimatullah, son of Rehmatullah. The injured man, yet to be identified, has been admitted to hospital where his condition was stated to be stable. —Correspondent

