Print Story
X
-
Training of education dept officersJanuary 08, 2017Print : Lahore
LAHORE
Punjab Higher Education Minister Syed Raza Ali Gillani has directed the all officers of Higher Education Department (HED), Punjab, to attend mandatory training at Management and Professional Development Department (MPDD) prior to their postings against administrative posts in the public interest. According to a handout, the directions have been issued to the authorities concerned by the minister to take steps for arranging such training through the MPDD. The purpose is to build capacity of the officers so that they could best deliver to the public.