LAHORE

The staff of Recovery Directorate, Town Planning Wing, LDA, sealed 11 residential buildings in Allama Iqbal Town for illegally being used for commercial purposes. The buildings; eight at Kashmir Block, two at Kareem Block and one at Pak Block, were being used for commercial purposes without getting permission and depositing commercialisation fee to LDA. A school, milk shop, superstore, sanitary store and workshops were established in the buildings.

0



0







11 buildings sealed for illegal commercial use was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 08, 2017 and was last updated on January 08, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177533-11-buildings-sealed-for-illegal-commercial-use/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "11 buildings sealed for illegal commercial use" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177533-11-buildings-sealed-for-illegal-commercial-use.