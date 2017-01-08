Print Story
X
-
11 buildings sealed for illegal commercial useJanuary 08, 2017Print : Lahore
LAHORE
The staff of Recovery Directorate, Town Planning Wing, LDA, sealed 11 residential buildings in Allama Iqbal Town for illegally being used for commercial purposes. The buildings; eight at Kashmir Block, two at Kareem Block and one at Pak Block, were being used for commercial purposes without getting permission and depositing commercialisation fee to LDA. A school, milk shop, superstore, sanitary store and workshops were established in the buildings.