LAHORE

A 25-year-old youth was killed by a speeding van while trying to stop the vehicle for toll tax in the Nishtar Colony police jurisdiction on Saturday.

The victim identified as Imran hailed from Chakwal. The van driver, Arshad, had attempted to speed away without paying tool tax near Gajju Mata. Imran tried to stop him for tax collection but he was run over and killed by the van.

Police have arrested the van driver and impounded the vehicle.

Robber arrested: Police Response Unit (PRU), Subzazar, claimed to have arrested a purse snatcher at Liaquat Chowk, Subzazar.

The arrested accused was identified as Bilal.

Meanwhile, SP CIA handed over the recovered loot to its owners. Those who were handed over their stolen loot included Muhammad Arshad, Rehan, Waqas, Ibrar, Atif, Amir and Sallahuddin.

0



0







Van kills man in bid to avoid toll tax was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 08, 2017 and was last updated on January 08, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177531-Van-kills-man-in-bid-to-avoid-toll-tax/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Van kills man in bid to avoid toll tax" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177531-Van-kills-man-in-bid-to-avoid-toll-tax.