A 22-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope in the Shadbagh area on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Saqib. He was depressed as he could not go abroad. On the day of the incident, he locked himself up in a room and hanged himself.

In another incident, a boy ended his life by taking poisonous pills over unknown issue at Kot Peeran. —Correspondent

