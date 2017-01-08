Career counselling: questions, answers

Q1) I graduated in July 2016. I did BS in engineering sciences with the combination of electronics and computer. I am unable to get a job yet and I am thinking to do master's but can’t choose right subjects or field. Please guide me should I do master's in electronics or in engineering management because nowadays engineering management is also a good option.

Please guide me and I would be really thankful to you for your precious advice. (Mannan Ahmed, Lahore)

Ans: My advice to you will be to find an internship or career opportunity in the industry relating to electronics or manufacturing whether paid or unpaid.

This will give you an idea of the hidden skills that you possess as an engineer and your linking for a particular area of expertise as an engineer.

This will help you to make a decision towards choosing a career and to evaluate what you lack in terms of management knowledge so that you can do your master's in an appropriate area.

Q2) Sir, I have passed four semesters of Electrical Engineering from FAST-NU Peshawar and from the next semester I want to shift from electrical engineering to computer science because I am good at programming and can learn codes easily.

My teachers have suggested me to shift to computer science but I want opinion from an expert like you. Kindly help me as I am very confused and I would be really thankful for your advice. (Muhammad Tahir, Peshawar)

Ans: If you feel that you have the passion, interest and intelligence for computer science and you are getting an option to transfer to computer science from engineering, you should not think twice.

As long as you understand the ethics and techniques of software development and programming you should be okay in terms of choosing a career or doing your masters in any of the specialism within the programming and software domain.

Q3) Sir, I'm studying medicine and just passed my 2nd year in Pakistan. I want to go abroad and really need your advice about what should I do once I am done with house job? (Umer Chatha, Karachi)

Ans: My suggestion to you would be to focus on your studies and try to pass all your professional exams with good grades.

Once you are done with your MBBS and house job and gain some working experience then think pursing further studies abroad as well as to choose the right sub-specialization and the country where you won’t find any difficulty for you post-graduation or registry.

Keep in mind one thing that whichever destination you choose you will have to appear in some kind of exam there whether you are going for studies or work. I wish you all the best.

Q4) Sir, I need your advice in my next educational projects. I got 82% marks in Matric and 75% in FSC pre engineering.

I am an average student who studies when papers are near. Please advise me which qualification is good for me. I am little bit interested in BS International Relations, CMA and also in CA. (Abdul Jabbar)

Ans: International Relations is an emerging area and there are wider career opportunities and growth but you have mentioned CMA and CA which both are professional courses of the accounting stream.

Keeping in view your profile it depends on you whether you want to choose accounting or social sciences. Both have wider career prospects and opportunities.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services.

He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is the recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).

