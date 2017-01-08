Watchdog cracks down on Unani, other herbal drugs

Unlisted herbal drugs containing allopathic compounds being sold at pharmacies

Spurious and unlisted herbal drugs containing allopathic compounds including steroids and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are being sold at pharmacies across the country and though it claimed that they have no side-effects, they are in fact extremely harmful to human health, the head of the country’s drugs watchdog told The News on Saturday.

“We have launched a countrywide crackdown against pharmacies and stores, particularly those in Karachi, where such herbal and so-called Unani medicines are being sold,” said Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan CEO Dr Muhammad Aslam.

He added that samples of seized drugs had been sent to Central Drug Testing Laboratory for analysis and pharmacies selling these products were sealed for violating the DRAP Act 2012.

Four pharmacies and medicine suppliers’ shops were raided at Katchi Gali No. 1 in Karachi on Saturday and sealed after a huge cache of spurious drugs containing unregistered and unlisted medicinal compounds and supplements were found there.

A raid was also conducted at a pharmacy in Gizri, Karachi, where a huge quantity of unlisted abd unregistered drugs were seized, many of which are suspected of containing steroids and NASAIDs to make them more potent.

The DRAP chief said action was being taken against market players who were providing these hazardous and spurious drugs to medical stores and pharmacies in the city and rest of the country. Besides, he added, the DRAP had also launched a crackdown against the manufacturers of these dangerous drugs.

Federal drug inspectors raided Hakim Ajmal Dawakhana in Lahore on Friday where such unlisted and spurious drugs were being produced.

“Samples of the material being used and finished products were acquired and sent for analysis and the dawakhana has been sealed,” Dr Aslam said.

“We have invoked the DRAP Act 2012 and action is being taken according to the law. Some elements have been playing with the lives of people for a long time but now strict action is being taken against them.”

Ten pharmacies in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad from where spurious drugs were being supplied to rest of the country have been sealed.

Computerisation of drugs

The drug regulatory authority has started computerising the data of registered drugs so that the authorities in the entire country could ascertain if a medicine was allowed to be sold in the country or not.

“There are more or less 700 drug manufacturers in Pakistan, which produce thousands of medicines which are registered with the DRAP. Unfortunately, the data of these registered medicines is not computerised and to check if a drug is registered in Pakistan or not, weeks are required to search it from manual record,” the DRAP official said.

To put an end to the sale of unregistered drugs and medicines in Pakistan, computerisation of registered medicines has been started and after its completion, the names of registered ones will be available to drug inspectors and other authorities using a single click.

DRAP officials said thousands of unregistered drugs smuggled from India, Iran, Afghanistan, Dubai and other countries of the world were being sold in the market, which were not only illegal but were extremely injurious to health but because of the lack of data, no action was being taken against them.

Health and food supplements, nutraceuticals and scores of so-called herbal and Unani, Ayurvedic and alternate medicines are neither registered nor allowed to be sold in Pakistan but they are available to consumers.

