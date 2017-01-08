Man shot dead in Nazimabad ‘sectarian’ attack

Syed Zulfiqar Hussain was to fly back to Australia today

after attending his younger brother’s wedding ceremony

A 30-year-old Shia man who had flown in from Australia to attend his brother’s wedding ceremony was killed in what appeared to be a sectarian attack in Nazimabad on Saturday.

Syed Zulfiqar Hussain, a resident of Rizvia Society, had left home to buy breakfast when he was fatally shot near the Sir Syed College for Women in Nazimabad No. 1.

A single gunshot to the chest was fired by a pillion passenger on a motorcycle. Both the shooter and his accomplice were wearing helmets.

A police mobile later arrived at the scene and moved the victim to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where he died, said Sub-Divisional Police Officer Mobeen Ahmed of Nazimabad Division.

He said Hussain had come to Karachi a week ago after a one and half years’ stay in Australia to attend the marriage ceremony of his younger brother and was scheduled to return on Sunday (today), but unfortunately he was targeted by terrorists.

He said the murder was a target killing, but it was early to confirm the involvement of any group.

Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Shopkeeper killed

A man of Afghan origin, Yar Mohammad, was shot dead in Junejo Town, Street 16, Manzoor Colony, on Saturday morning.

Police said the victim was a shopkeeper and lived in the same area where was murdered.

Police said two men riding a motorcycle came close to him and one of them shot and injured him. The injured man was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where he was pronounced dead. He had suffered bullet wounds to his torso.

Preliminary investigations showed the murder was the result of an old dispute between two Afghan parties.

One group had lodged a number of FIRs against the other at various police stations over the past few years, whereas the latter had approached a court for getting cases lodged against the former.

Recently, in Afghanistan they had held two jirgas, which had ordered one party to pay monetary compensation to the other. The Baloch Colony police have registered a case and are investigating.

