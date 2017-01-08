An accountability court reissued on Saturday a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against former Sindh information minister Sharjeel Memon, who is accused of corruption of more than Rs5 billion.

Memon’s counsel had earlier opposed the move and submitted an application on behalf of the former minister, and a ruling on the plea was expected soon.

The attorney representing the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) opposed the argument and contended that no ruling was to be announced on the application.

He said the court’s proceedings were being delayed on the pretext that an order was to be announced by the appellate court (the Sindh High Court), and Memon was in fact avoiding appearing before the court.

Upon this plea, the court reissued an NBW against the former minister and other absconding accused. Former information deputy secretary Anneta Baloch is also a co-accused in the corruption reference.

A day earlier, the high court had adjourned until January 10 the hearing of Memon’s plea for further extension of the transitory bail granted to him in corruption references. The Pakistan People’s Party leader, who is living in self-exile in London after law enforcement agencies launched a crackdown against politicians and bureaucrats for corruption, submitted that he was booked by NAB in false corruption references without issuing him any call-up notice or any other information when he was out of the country.

He said NAB had also issued a call-up notice to the petitioner pertaining to illegal adjustment and consolidation of thousands of acres in Malir despite being out of the country.

His counsel said the court had granted a transitory protective bail to his client until December 26 to surrender before the trial court in the Rs5bn advertisement scam and the NAB investigation regarding illegal allotment of government land in Malir.

