Dull trading prevailed at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Saturday, while spot rates increased by Rs50/maund.

The spot rates increased by Rs50 to Rs6,350/maund (37.324kg) and Rs6,805/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also rose to Rs6,485/maund and Rs6,950/40kg after an addition of Rs135 and Rs145 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

A trader said the activity is slow in the market because the rates were up amid a shortage in the crop. “Mills are waiting for prices to come down,” he said.

“(The) Punjab government has banned early cotton sowing before April 15, which will benefit the crop quality.”

KCE recorded domestic transactions of around 4,000 bales in Rs5,550/maund to Rs6,675/maund.

Transactions were recorded from Sanghar in Sindh and from Sadiqabad, Rahim Yar Khan, Maroot, Hasilpur and Khanpur in Punjab.

