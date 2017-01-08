The rupee is likely to remain in a narrow band against the dollar next week, currency analysts said. They predicted the rupee to remain in the range of 104.78 and 104.82 for the week. “We expect the pair to remain in a narrow range next week, as the funds flows are sufficient to meet the market demand,” an analyst said. The rupee closed marginally weaker at 104.84 against the greenback in the interbank market on Tuesday. However, dollar sales from banks and exporters helped the domestic unit closed higher at 104.78 on Friday.

