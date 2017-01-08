Stocks are expected to continue their positive momentum during the upcoming week, but the Panama case hearings may dampen the bullish sentiments, dealers said.

Arif Habib Limited, in a report, said day to day hearings of the Panama case may have an adverse impact on buying trend.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) started the New Year on a positive note, galloping 2.6 percent during the week ended January 6 as participants took fresh positions on anticipation of robust earnings for the outgoing quarter.

Analyst Humaira Akhtar at JS Global said the market witnessed some profit taking and cautious buying during the week, while investors keenly tracked the developments on Panama case hearings. “Steady flows, particularly in blue chips, from both the local and foreign investors were witnessed during the week,” Akhtar said.

The KSE 100-share Index gained 2.57 percent or 1231.26 points to end the week at 49,038.23 points. KSE 30-share Index rose 3.13 percent or 809.6 points to close at 26,661.31 points. The average daily volumes for the outgoing week were massively up 43 percent, settling at 408 million shares/day. Net foreign selling in the week clocked in at two million dollars as compared to $18 million in the preceding week.

Steel sector remained in the limelight, gaining seven percent during the week after Dost Steel announced May as the date of starting its operation. Amreli Steel rose on rumours of significant discounts driving healthy volumes for the company.

Cement sector surged two percent in an expectation of an increase in prices in north region by Rs15-20/bag. An expectation of healthy fertiliser off-take for December 2016 attracted investor interest in the sector, which surged seven percent during the week. National Refinery gained traction after an announcement of 50 percent reduction in its financing requirement to upgrade its project owing to better cash flow.

Analyst at BIPL Securities said the index continued the positive momentum during this week. “Even the investors’ cautiousness over an expected technical correction didn’t hamper the upward march,” the analyst said. “Continuation of the positivity surrounding the re-rating theme led the index to close yet another week at an all-time high.” Consumer price index inflation clocked in at 3.7 percent for December 2016, slightly below the market expectations. The FBR provisionally collected Rs1.452 trillion during the first half of the current fiscal year of 2016/17, falling short of the target by Rs142 billion. The sectors, which can perform in the near term, include fertiliser owing to expectation of strong off-take, exploration and production with the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries reaching a production cut deal and textile on an expectation of export package.

