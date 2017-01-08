ACCRA: Ghana's new President Nana Akufo-Addo pledged to cut taxes to boost the economy at his swearing in ceremony on Saturday, whilst also promising to protect the public purse by getting value for money on services.

Akufo-Addo, 72, defeated incumbent John Dramani Mahama in peaceful elections a month ago, a rare peaceful transfer of power in a region plagued by political crises.

The major cocoa and gold exporter is half-way through a three-year aid programme with the International Monetary Fund to fix an economy dogged by high public debt and inflation.

It is not clear how the new president will be able to cut taxes and still stick to an IMF austerity plan that was a condition of a $918 million bailout.

"We will reduce taxes to recover the momentum of our economy," said Akufo-Addo, wrapped in a traditional kaleidoscopic "kente" robe. Ghana is open for business again."

Akufo-Addo suggested government money would be spent wisely. "I shall protect the public purse by insisting on value for money," he said. "Public service is just that: service, and (is) not be seen as an opportunity for making money.

Ghana expects growth will return to above eight percent in 2017 as new oil and gas fields from Tullow and ENI come on tap.

0



0







Ghana to cut taxes was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 08, 2017 and was last updated on January 08, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177498-Ghana-to-cut-taxes/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Ghana to cut taxes" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177498-Ghana-to-cut-taxes.