China’s forex reserves fall for 6th month

BEIJING: China´s foreign exchange reserves fell to near six-year lows in December, but held just above the critical $3 trillion level, as authorities stepped in to support the weakening yuan ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump´s inauguration.

China´s reserves shrank by $41 billion in December, slightly less than feared but the sixth straight month of declines, data showed onSaturday, after a week in which Beijing moved

aggressively to punish those betting against the currency and make it harder for money to get out of the country.

Analysts had forecast a drop of $51 billion.

For the year as a whole, China´s reserves fell nearly $320 billion to $3.011 trillion, on top of a record drop of $513 billion in 2015.

While the $3 trillion mark is not seen as a firm "line in the sand" for Beijing,

concerns are swirling in global financial markets over the speed with which the country is depleting its ammunition to defend the currency and staunch capital outflows.

Some analysts estimate it needs to retain a minimum of $2.6 trillion to $2.8 trillion under the International Monetary Fund´s (IMF´s) adequacy measures.

