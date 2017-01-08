Dar blasts unjustified price hike; asks authorities to check food inflation

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar asked the food ministry and Competition Commission of Pakistan to take measures to curb unfair price hike of essential commodities in the country.

Minister Dar was chairing a meeting of the National Price Monitoring Committee held late Friday, a statement said on Saturday.

Dar expressed concern over the increasing trend in the prices of essential goods when he was informed that prices of eggs, garlic, milk powder, beef mutton and gram pulse were showing uptrend.

Minister asked the food ministry and competition watchdog to closely monitor the situation, control the undeclared monopoly, take corrective measures, arrest any cartelisation, particularly in milk and meat products, and mitigate any expected rise in prices of pulses.

He directed the ministry of national food and security and Utility Stores Corporation to carry out inter-ministerial consultations with all the stakeholders in order to address any abnormal spike in prices of pulses. Minister Dar also expressed concern over the increase in the prices of sugar. He directed the commerce ministry to vigilantly monitor the prices and take appropriate action. He also asked the food ministry to take measures to curb smuggling of beef and mutton.

Dar also advised the provincial governments to be more vigilant to control prices. He urged the people to benefit from sasta (discount) bazaars.

The meeting also conducted a regional price comparison of essential commodities in Islamabad, New Delhi and Dhaka. Prices of nine items, including wheat, wheat flour, chicken farm, petrol, diesel, rice basmati, sugar, mash pulse and beef are the lowest in Pakistan as compared to New Delhi and Dhaka, it said.

The meeting noted that monthly consumer price index (CPI) and food inflation numbers for the last month were almost two-year low as the inflationary indicators had been contained.

The committee said the monthly CPI and food inflation were recorded at 0.7 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively, lowest since February 2015. The meeting was informed that the headline inflation, measured by CPI, increased 3.7 percent in December compared to 3.8 percent of the previous month and 3.2 percent of December last year.

CPI was recorded at 3.88 percent on an average during the July-December 2016/17 as compared to 2.08 percent in the corresponding period of the last year.

There had been a continuous decline of the sensitive price indicator (SPI) since the last week of November 2016, which brought food inflation to three percent in December 2016 compared to 3.3 percent in the previous month.

The SPI for the week ended on 5 January decreased 0.12 percent. Out of 53 items, nine items recorded decrease in their prices. They included tomatoes (10.20pc), potatoes (5.02pc), chicken (4.63pc), mash pulse (1.29pc), onions (0.91pc), garlic (0.87pc), moong pulse (0.57pc), masoor pulse (0.06pc) and red chilly powdered (0.05pc). The decrease in prices of nine items caused 0.26 percent decline in SPI.

Sixteen items recorded increase in their prices. They included sugar (1.64pc), eggs (1.55pc), bananas (1.51pc), liquefied petroleum gas (1.22pc), rice Irri-6 (0.61pc), rice basmati (0.47pc), mutton (0.38pc), wheat (0.17pc), vegetable ghee tin (0.13pc), gram pulse (0.10pc) and wheat flour (0.08pc).

December non-food inflation was recorded at 4.2 percent, similar to the previous month, whereas core inflation increased 5.2 percent compared to 5.3 percent in November. SPI and wholesale price index, in December 2016, were recorded at 0.5 percent and 3.1 percent, respectively compared to 0.6 percent and 2.6 percent in November.

