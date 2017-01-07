TEHRAN: An earthquake in southern Iran killed four Afghans early on Friday, a local official said. The quake, which measured 5.3 magnitude according to the US Geological Survey, struck in the Fars province at 0233 GMT. The victims died in the village of Seif Abad, Khonj county chief executive Mokhtar Abbasi told state television. Iran lies on a major fault line and sees frequent earthquakes. A 2003 quake killed at least 31,000 people and destroyed the historic city of Bam.

0



0







Iran quake kills four Afghans was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 07, 2017 and was last updated on January 07, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177456-Iran-quake-kills-four-Afghans/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Iran quake kills four Afghans" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177456-Iran-quake-kills-four-Afghans.