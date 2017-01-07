ISLAMABAD: Amit Shah, President of Indian ruling Bhartia Janta Party (BJP) and known as political guru of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has said the Modi government may again take "out-of-the- box" action against Pakistan if it continues to indulge in a proxy war against India. Amit Shah told the party’s office-bearers at a meeting on Friday in New Delhi.

Ahead of the BJP’s national executive meeting, Shah addressed the BJP`s national office-bearers in New Delhi. The Indian Army’s "surgical strikes" against terrorist launch pads in Azad Kashmir and the Centre’s move to demonetise Rs1000 and Rs500 notes dominated his address. "During the meet, Shah hailed the September 29 military action against terrorists and said India could again take out of the box action if Pakistan persists with its policy of exporting terrorists to India," a party source told the media. Interestingly, the so-called surgical strike has been widely disputed in India since the government couldn’t furnish evidence on that count.

The national executive meeting, to be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi and Shah later in the day, assumes significance against the backdrop of the assembly polls in UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa, scheduled between February 4 and March 8.

