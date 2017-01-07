LAHORE: The CTD Punjab claimed to have resolved the Gulshan-e-Park Lahore suicide blast case with the arrest of two suspected terrorists named Shahidullah and Khanzeb. According to the CTD spokesperson, raids are being conducted to arrest the remaining accused. TTP/ Jamaatul Ahrar had carried out this attack in which 72 people were killed. Accused terrorists Shahidullah and Khanzeb did the recee of the park.

They also transported the suicide bomber, namely Nasir, to the park. They had also facilitated his entry to the park. The suicide bomber was wearing a veil (burqa) at the time of the blast. TTP/JuA chief Umar Khalid Khorasani had ordered the attack. Muhammad Khan was the local coordinator and mastermind of the attack.

Shaukat and Tawakkal Jan had provided the suicide jacket. The suicide bomber Nasir had stayed at the house of Hukam Khan in Lahore for two days. The members of this terrorist cell were mainly based in Barkat Town, Shahdara, temporarily.

0



0







Gulshan-e-Park blast: CTD Punjab claims to have resolved case was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 07, 2017 and was last updated on January 07, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177452-Gulshan-e-Park-blast-CTD-Punjab-claims-to-have-resolved-case/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Gulshan-e-Park blast: CTD Punjab claims to have resolved case" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177452-Gulshan-e-Park-blast-CTD-Punjab-claims-to-have-resolved-case.