ISLAMABAD: Lawyers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have told a lie in the court in Panama case and misled the masses through submission of unverified documents.

PTI failed to prove dependency of Maryam Nawaz in the court, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Muhammad Talal Chaudhry said on Friday. Talking to media persons outside the Supreme Court after hearing of Panama case here, he said that PTI lawyers had resolved half of the case as they could not connect the assets with Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

He said that it was the responsibility of the PTI to prove ownership of Sharif family’s flats in London before 2006 because it was their blame. “We did not change our stance. What we said we would prove it in the court,” he said.

He asked the nation to observe Friday as Hidayat Day for Imran Khan and they all would observe next Friday as Thanksgiving Day.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan should understand that mere allegations were not enough and he had to present solid evidence in the court to prove them.

