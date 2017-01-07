Govt taking steps for providing health facilities: PM

Performs ground-breaking of country’s first nursing university

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has said the government is taking all possible measures for provision of healthcare facilities to citizens. He said the government has introduced major reforms and initiated projects focused on the poorest of the poor of the country.

The prime minister expressed these views on Friday after the ground-breaking of the country's first nursing university at Chak Shahzad in the federal capital. The state-of-the-art King Hamad University of Nursing and Allied Medical Services is being established with the assistance of the brotherly country Bahrain. It is a gift from Bahrain and will be affiliated with the Royal College of Surgeons, Ireland.

The prime minister maintained that the goal of the government was to provide integrated healthcare spanning over the entire health spectrum from primary to tertiary care. He said the programme was unprecedented in terms of its magnitude. He said it was being implemented in a phased manner and would provide coverage to 100 million people eventually.

The prime minister on the occasion announced the construction of 50 state-of-the-art hospitals in densely-populated and marginalised areas throughout Pakistan by early next year.

The premier said the government was committed to improving the quality of human resource in the nursing profession and to further enhance its prestige. He expressed the confidence that the university will bring quality nursing care in Pakistan at par with international standards. He said that besides healthcare, the government is also focusing on the preventive side. The national immunisation programme is providing free of cost vaccine facility to every Pakistani child and pregnant mother. There has been a significant improvement in the coverage of the programme and concrete steps are being taken to arrest the spread of polio.

The prime minister described the proposed university as a significant leap forward in improving the healthcare sector in the country as it would help fill an important gap in the healthcare field. He said there was a dearth of properly-qualified and trained nurses and the project would help overcome this problem.

Nawaz Sharif thanked the people and the government of Bahrain, especially King Hamad, for offering the support for establishment of a quality university. He said the university symbolises strong bonds of brotherhood and friendship between the two countries. “This is reflective of the leadership of Bahrain's love for the people of Pakistan and its commitment to help improve the quality of life of our people,” he said.

Meanwhile, talking to Pakistan’s Ambassador to Bahrain Javed Malik, the prime minister stressed to further strengthen the Pakistan-Bahrain relations in diverse fields. The envoy called on the prime minister and briefed him on various initiatives undertaken for expanding the bilateral relations, particularly the steps being taken in connection with economic diplomacy initiatives.

