Train kills seven students, rickshaw driver in Lodhran

Compensation announced for dead, injured

MULTAN/BAHAWALPUR: The Hazara Express killed eight people, including seven students, on Friday when it hit a motorcycle-rickshaw on the Jalalpur Mor level-crossing, one kilometre away from the Lodhran Railway Station. According to witnesses, the accident occurred due to thick fog.

The accident took place when the children were heading towards their school in a rickshaw. Reportedly, the train also hit another motorcycle-rickshaw. However, all its passengers remained safe.

According to the Lodhran Railway sources, the gatekeeper closed the level-crossing when a freight train crossed. Later, he opened the gate without assessing the arrival of the train that hit the motorcycle rickshaw.

The dead included Mushtaq, Sajjad, Maryum, Zahid, Rizwan, Danish, Fahad and Rickshaw driver Samiullah. Danish and Rizwan are brothers while Fahad and Maryum are siblings. Seven students who suffered injuries in the accident are Yusuf, Saqlain, Arslan, Mushtaq, Aslam, Riaz and Zahid.

Police have arrested the level-crossing gatekeeper and the train driver. The rescue teams shifted the bodies and the injured to the Lodhran DHQ, Hospital. Talking to this scribe, Divisional Commercial Officer Tahir Masud Marwat said apparently the train driver was found guilty though it would be finally established after an inquiry.

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Punjab Governor Rafique Rajwana expressed grief over the accident at the Lodhran level-crossing. In statements they condoled with the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. The CM directed authorities concerned to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.

The critically injured were shifted to the Bahawal Victoria Hospital.

SHER ALI KHALTI ADDS: Addressing a press conference at the Railways Headquarters, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique claimed the PR could not set up any accident-proof system to avoid accidents on level-crossings. "This is Pakistan. And unlike China or the US, we cannot have signal free corridors to avoid level-crossing accidents at least for the next 20 years."

He said unmanned level-crossings cannot be replaced immediately as it would take time. The minister said some 2,400 unmanned level-crossings would be eliminated in the next three to four years. He added that ML-1 will be run under the CPEC project. Moreover, the level-crossings will be changed into underpasses and overhead bridges under the CPEC project.

He directed the inquiry team to present its report within 24 hours, while the complete report would be available after seven days. He announced Rs 1.5 million each for parents of those whose children died in the accident and Rs300,000 each for the injured.

According to the agency, the minister said there could be several reasons for the accident such as human negligence, dense fog, technical fault or some other reasons, adding that no one could be held responsible till the completion of the inquiry.

Meanwhile, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed deep shock and grief over the incident. He expressed sympathies with those who lost their small sons and daughters and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the bereaved families. Bilawal stressed an impartial probe and steps to avert such accidents in the future.

